Just seconds after announcing a $1 million grand prize for the Louisiana COVID vaccine lottery along with five $100,000 scholarships, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced another new incentive program to encourage vaccinations.
“Shot for $100” is a new incentive program that will give the first 75,000 college students vaccinated at participating colleges in Louisiana a $100 gift card, Edwards announced Friday afternoon.
This program is set to begin on Monday.
Participating students will be given a deactivated VISA card upon receiving their shot. They will then be able to redeem their $100 by registering their card online.
18-to-29-years-olds are driving a huge percentage of the COVID-19 infections in Louisiana while also having one of the lowest vaccination rates, Edwards said.
"Students want an in-person college experience. They want as much normalcy as possible. To safely accomplish that we need more shots in arms," Edwards says.
There have been more than 260,000 coronavirus cases linked to U.S. colleges since the beginning of this year, according to the governor.
Students are set to return to colleges across the state starting as early as next week.