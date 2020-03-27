Well, we made it through another week of coronavirus isolation, so why not treat yourself to some great food from our local restaurants?

Not that you haven't been doing that, because we've seen some of the lines waiting for takeout and curbside service. Let's continue doing our part to support our local eateries in these tough times.

Here are some takeout suggestions you might enjoy today:

Mid City Beer Garden

If you haven't had enough crawfish (and, really, who can ever have enough crawfish?) check out what's happening at Mid City Beer Garden, 3808 Government St. The United Cajun Navy is holding a Seafood Dinner Fundraiser from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. to benefit the Baton Rouge General Medical Center and the restaurant's staff. The crew is boiling 1,500 pounds of Louisiana crawfish and serving Gulf shrimp penne pasta with a chardonnay cream sauce, along with a garden salad. Wait, crawfish and shrimp? We're so there.

Proceeds from the crawfish sale — $15 for a 4-pound plate with potatoes and corn — go to the General, while those from the shrimp dish ($8) go to restaurant staffers. Pre-order until noon by texting (225) 306-8863 with your name and order. Get all the details on Facebook.

Louisiana Lagniappe Restaurant

We're in the midst of the Lenten season, and Louisiana Lagniappe Restaurant, 9990 Perkins Road, has our seafood solution with this week's special of roasted red bell pepper soup with shrimp and jumbo lump crabmeat with sautéed crabfingers. And you can get a bottle of wine for half price with every takeout order.

Call ahead between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at (225) 767-9991, (225) 767-9992, (225) 910-4320 or (225) 819-6304 or visit louisianalagniapperestaurant.com.

And if you have to be out and about next Thursday, you'll definitely want to try the restaurant's hot dog lunch special — $4 for a grilled hot dog, chips and a drink with all proceeds going to the staff.

Parrain's Seafood Restaurant

There's just something fun about breakfast for dinner, and we're loving the Brunch & Bubbles specials Parrain's Seafood Restaurant, 3225 Perkins Road, has added to its takeout menu.

You had us at the Boudin Omelet. Oh wait, you also had us at the Seafood Omelet, Grits & Grillades and Shrimp and Grits. All of these entrees are served with grits, hash browns and a biscuit. And just when you think it can't get any better, it does. Parrain's is offering $10 bottles of bubbly with every purchase.

You can also order from Parrain's regular menu by calling between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. at (225) 381-9922 or visiting parrains.com.

Hooters

Now here's something cool: Baton Rouge area Hooters (6454 Siegen Lane, 5120 Corporate Blvd. and 254 Range 12 Blvd. in Denham Springs) are offering 20% off all takeout orders for military, first responders and hospital personnel.

And everyone can order from the restaurant's takeout menu of such favorites as wings and seafood, burgers, sandwiches and tacos served as discounted $18 (normally $30) takeout deals. Hooters also is selling six packs of beer and bottles of wine and prosecco.

Pick up at curbside by calling head at (225) 293-1900, Siegen Lane; (225) 928-7221, Corporate Boulevard; and (225) 243-7962, Denham Springs.

And you can get free delivery and $10 off orders over $30 by ordering through HootersToGo.com and on the Hooters App with the promo code TENOFFand. Get 10% off takeout orders using the promo code WINGS.