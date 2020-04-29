Baton Rouge-area organizations that help "prevent, prepare for and respond to the effects of the coronavirus" can apply for federal grant money, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Wednesday.

The federal government allocated $3.2 million to Baton Rouge through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“Congress moved quickly to obligate these funds to local governments, so we are moving expeditiously to get them into action so they can benefit our community,” Mayor Broome said in a statement. “It is my intention these dollars be utilized to address the most pressing needs in our community, in a COVID-19 environment.”

The federal notice earmarked $1,932,038 for federal community development block grants, $955,859 for emergency solutions grants and $370,057 in funding for housing opportunities for people with AIDS.

Eligible programs may include job loss prevention, increased health care services, rental and mortgage assistance and more.

Baton Rouge requires completed applications by May 11. The notice and application package can be found at www.brla.gov/1509/Announcements or www.buildbatonrouge.org.