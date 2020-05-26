New Orleans-based Pointe LNG hired a financial adviser to raise $4 billion from investors for its liquefied natural gas export terminal in Plaquemines Parish.

Pointe LNG hired Whitehall & Co., a New York City-based investment firm to secure financing and LNG purchase agreements for the terminal, which is expected to produce at least 6 million tons each year. About $56 million of development capital is expected to be raised from investors by third quarter this year.

The project, which sits on a 600-acre site on the east bank of the Mississippi River, can be expanded up to 12 million tons of LNG each year.

While some question the viability of the LNG export industry amid a global recession and low crude oil prices, those in the LNG industry remain bullish on the opportunity.

"We've seen a healthy interest in both investing in this LNG project as well as offtake (purchases)," said Newell Blair, vice president of Whitehall & Co.

The executive acknowledged that there's a glut of LNG around the world this year but suggested there is still long-term growth projected in the industry. The coronavirus pandemic has thrown off a few LNG projects in Louisiana so far.

Shell drops out of Lake Charles LNG project, citing coronavirus and market conditions; project downsized Shell pulled out of a multibillion-dollar deal to renovate a liquefied natural gas terminal in Calcasieu Parish amid uncertain market conditions.

Since the Pointe project is on the smaller scale, it doesn't require as many customer contracts as a mega project. Nor does it require more than a few miles of new natural gas pipeline.

"By the time this project comes around in 2026, there will be quite a lot of demand for LNG," Blair said.

In 2019, Pointe LNG expected to begin construction in early 2021 and begin operations by 2025. Now the business looks to make a final investment decision by 2022 and open by 2026. It is still in the prefiling phase with the Federal Energy Regulation Commission, but some of the permitting work has already been completed by a previous owner.

In 2015, Parallax Energy had acquired then-Louisiana LNG Energy, later re-named Pointe LNG, from its New Orleans founders. It was slated to be a joint venture between Parallax and Cheniere Energy, but the deal fell through in 2017. The founders bought the project back that year.

Tom Burgess and Jim Lindsay are the co-founders of Pointe LNG.

"We noticed that there was an opportunity folks were missing on the Mississippi River," Lindsay said of the cluster of LNG projects in southwest Louisiana.

That's because the site is already in an industrial area and doesn't require dredging or extensive new pipelines.

The pair had initially sold Pointe LNG because industry investors were skittish after the 2014 oil price crash. The executives were under a noncompete agreement with Cheniere and Parallax for two years, which has expired. The local leaders tout the project as the most cost-efficient among competitors in the state.

"The unit costs are the real issue in developing an LNG facility. The cost per ton matters a lot," Burgess said.

The company anticipates raising some of its initial capital from investors in Louisiana. It expects to hire 200 full-time permanent workers and support 800 construction jobs during the development phase.

Magnolia LNG project sold for $2.25 million to British business with ties to Lafayette The Australian parent company behind the Magnolia LNG project near Lake Charles sold the operation to a British business with a significant pr…