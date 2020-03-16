ZACHARY - Because of possible work disruptions following recent statewide precautions against the coronavirus, like the temporary closing of schools, Zachary residents will be able to set aside their monthly utility bills for 60 days -- without utilities being cut off -- but those bills will still need to be paid after the temporary relief, the Zachary Council voted Tuesday.
Mayor David Amrhein called a special noontime meeting, streamed live on Facebook, to introduce an emergency ordinance for the temporary relief of utility payments for residents.
Council members approved it unanimously.
"This is not a forgiveness of debt," Amrhein said.
The average water bill is $112.
The mayor encouraged residents to pay their bills, if they can, so they won't face a bigger-than-usual bill in 60 days. The relief period will end May 15.
In a news release, Zachary said it will waive "the requirement of the collection of late fees and reconnection fees for utilities services provided upon proof by the account holder that the property upon which services were provided sustained the economic hardships suggested by the global outbreak of COVID-19."
The release said, "As with our payment policy currently in place, there will be no payment plan initiated for utility bills during this emergency provision."
The city also on Monday closed the Zachary Youth Park on Mount Pleasant Road until further notice, cancelling all activities there, including practices, games and tournaments.
"The park will remain locked and not accessible, effective immediately until further notice," the city said in a statement.
Full refunds will be issued to all players and teams who have registered for spring baseball and T-ball.
