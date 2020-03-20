The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana continues to rise Friday morning, according to newly-released data from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Health officials are now reporting a total of 479 positive cases of coronavirus in Louisiana. Seven of those cases are in Baton Rouge.

Here are the updated numbers as of 9:30 a.m. Friday:

Ascension Parish - 2

East Baton Rouge Parish - 7

Iberville Parish - 1

Livingston Parish - 1

West Baton Rouge Parish - 2

Eleven people have died.

The eleventh death was reported in St. Tammany Parish early Friday morning. The patient was a 63-year-old Mississippi man being treated at a Slidell hospital, parish officials said Friday. He is the parish's first known COVID-19 death.

St. Tammany's death is not yet included in the official LDH numbers but parish officials confirmed the coronavirus-related death Friday morning.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a dire warning about the rapid spread of the virus: Without a change in the trajectory of the virus, it could overwhelm the state’s ability to provide health care in short order.

Officials said everything is on the table as they scramble to boost the number of health care workers, hospital beds and equipment like masks and ventilators to prepare for a rising tide of cases.

“This is early, but our trajectory is basically the same as what they had in Italy,” Edwards said during a news conference in Baton Rouge. “And if there’s anything I said today that ought to get people’s attention, it’s that.”

