Before voters cast their ballot in Saturday's election, poll workers wearing head-to-toe protective gear will sanitize their voting machine with disinfecting wipes.

That's one of several precautions officials are implementing ahead of the July 11 election to stem the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus as residents vote for local judges and party officials.

When voters arrive at their polling places, they'll stand in a line next to traffic cones spaced six feet apart to maintain adequate social distancing. At the registration table, pens to sign in will be disinfected between use.

While voters are strongly encouraged to wear masks to protect those around them, face coverings are not required in order to vote, said Brandon Abadie, the Clerk of Court's election administrator.

The typical poll worker is usually in their 60s or 70s, but with a global pandemic placing older people at higher risk, a number of longtime volunteers said they're sitting this election out, Abadie said. Each poll worker will be provided with a plastic face shield or mask, protective gown and gloves.

The Clerk of Court trained 150 new election commissioners through an online portal to fill in any gaps, though Abadie said they're operating at their "bare minimum" number of poll workers at this point.

"I would tell voters, please be patient, make sure to keep socially distanced and please wear a mask," Abadie said. "My main goal is protecting our election commissioners."

The Secretary of State's Office is supplying four bottles of hand sanitizer, a box of 100 masks and a large roll of disinfecting wipes to each of Baton Rouge's 329 voting precincts.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a sharp increase in the number of mail-in ballots requested and returned by residents, particularly from those 65 and older, according to Steve Raborn, the parish's registrar of voters.

As of Tuesday, nearly 10,200 ballots had been returned for the July 11 election, shattering the previous record of 5,892 mail-in ballots that was set in the November 2016 election.

Raborn attributed that increase to senior citizens who each received a letter from the Secretary of State earlier this year encouraging them to enroll in the mail-in ballot program amid the pandemic.

