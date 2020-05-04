A former school psychologist in St. James Parish is suing her old employer, saying she was forced to resign after she refused to alter her evaluations of children when school principals wanted them incorrectly labeled special education.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in New Orleans, Latasha Cubas, who worked in the river parish school district for almost five years, claims the St. James Parish school district routinely changed special education evaluations, falsified or tossed documents, and changed student plans without parent permission, all of which had the effect of discriminating against African American students.

Cubas is seeking compensatory and punitive damages as well as attorney and court costs.

St. James School Superintendent Ed Cancienne is named as a defendant along with seven other school administrators.

Canienne said he has not seen a copy of the litigation and is unfamiliar with the case.

“I’m totally caught off guard,” Cancienne said on Monday. “I don’t know anything about this.”

Cubas, who started to work in St. James schools in March 2015, claims in her suit that when she resisted and tried to alert her superiors to the district’s special education problems, she was labeled “a troublemaker and a roadblock.”

She alleges that between August and December 2019 she was increasingly harassed, the subject of false accusations, retaliated against and was not assisted in trying to do her job. Cubas alleges that during an August 20 meeting Cancienne told her she needed to decide whether to “get on the boat or get off the boat” and that principals would be making decisions regarding special education.

Unable to sleep, crying uncontrollably and suffering anxiety attacks, Cubas decided to resign at the suggestion of a mental health professional she was seeing, according to the suit.

Cubas’s attorney, Anundra Martin, of Metairie, said her client’s decision to resign was not voluntary, that she was “constructively discharged” due to how she was treated. Consequently, Cubas might be able to claim damages under Louisiana law as a whistleblower.

The suit also alleges that Cubas suffered retaliation in violation of federal civil rights law, as well as harassment and discrimination due to her being African American and female. Further, Cubas alleges the defendants violated state law by making defamatory statements about her and that they were intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Martin said her client kept a lot of records, including video and audio recordings, documenting what happened to her. And Martin expects when it comes time for legal discovery more evidence will come to light.

Cubas initially filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Earlier this year, she asked the federal agency to drop the complaint so she could pursue her own suit. Once the agency dropped the complaint on Feb. 7, Cubas then had 90 days to file suit.

Martin said the push to wrongly put children into special education was a way of generating more state education funding, but also gave those students undeserved advantages on standardized tests. She said Cubas found that African American students labeled special education were not receiving all the services they were entitled to and that St. James made it harder for smarter African American children to qualify for gifted services.

“This was an ongoing, not a once or twice, issue. This was occurring on a regular basis,” Martin said. “If the principal wanted them in special education, they did whatever it took.”

The lawsuit, in and of itself, does not seek to help children who may have been wrongly labeled, but Martin said she expects that in the future she or another attorney will file additional litigation to help those children.

“I don’t want to have kids’ lives altered at the beginning of their life,” she said.