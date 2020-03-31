Tamales and Toilet Paper
They say laughter is the best medicine, and we'll take ours with a side of tamales.
Although the coronavirus pandemic has us stuck inside, we haven't lost our sense of humor. And neither have the folks at Doe's Eat Place, 3723 Government St.
Two weeks ago, the restaurant started Tamales and Toilet Paper on Thursdays.
"I just thought 'gross' at first," said Theresa Overby of her reaction to co-owner Scott Overby's idea to include a roll of toilet paper with each tamales order.
He insisted. They did. And now the restaurant has a bona fide hit on its hands.
"People loved it. We heard from some customers that we haven't seen in two years," Theresa Overby said. "It shows that we need a little bit of humor during this time."
One customer even made a special request when picking up an order of tamales.
"She said to give the toilet paper to the next customer so that customer could have two rolls," Theresa Overby said. "So, she paid her toilet paper forward."
The meal — a dozen tamales with a bowl of chili ($17.95) — is enough for two people. That's also a new thing for Doe's, 3723 Government St., known for its steaks.
"We know that eating steak each night at Doe's isn't affordable," Theresa Overby said, "so we started offering specials from our lunch menus that could feed two people."
Doe's will deliver in the Mid-City, Garden District and Southdowns areas with a $25 lunch order; $50 for dinner. Or you can pick up your tamales at curbside. Call ahead at (225) 387-5331 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. or visit doesbatonrouge.com.
You can also order from Doe's regular menu; daily specials are posted by 10 a.m. each day on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Keep BR Serving campaign
One of the immediate and largest challenges restaurants are facing is taking care of staffs. With dining rooms shuttered, many are losing their jobs.
Local restaurants have come together to create the “Keep BR Serving” gift-card campaign.
Here's how it works: Participating restaurants are asking that when you buy a take-out meal, you also buy a gift card. Twenty percent of each gift-card purchase will go directly to cover lost tips and wages for restaurant staffs.
The gift cards do not expire. The program will last until the end of the dine-in blackout.
For more information, visit brla.gov/DocumentCenter/View/8970/Keep-BR-Serving-PDF.