Teachers, cafeteria workers and other public school employees can generally expect full paychecks even if classrooms remain closed for the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus, officials said Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on March 13 ordered schools closed until April 13 to help slow the spread of the virus.

Most schools are set to end classes around the third week of May, and Edwards has said days lost because of the current closure will not have to be made up.

Federal officials have also approved the cancellation of key standardized tests and other annual accountability measures.

Whether schools will re-open on April 13 is unclear, especially amid the rising number of positive coronavirus tests in Louisiana, most notably in the New Orleans area.

But schools continue to be funded by the state through a $3.9 billion financing plan approved by the Legislature last year that began July 1, 2019 and ends June 30, 2020.

Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, noted that many teachers and other employees are working under year-long contracts.

"And they are still working," Faulk said.

A state survey shows that 39 of the state's 69 school districts are offering distance learning during the closures.

Others are providing printed materials for students aimed at keeping them engaged in academic work despite the interruption of traditional classes.

Shane Riddle, director of legislative and political affairs for the Louisiana Association of Educators, said online classes have forced teachers to undergo new training and professional development.

Riddle said custodians and other school employees have been put to work cleaning and sanitizing schools.

Keith Courville, executive director of the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana, said Friday paying educators now will allow them to quickly resume their duties when classes resume.

"We have to value educators and school employees and that means paying them through this ordeal," Courville said in an email.

The state Department of Education has said a school system's personnel director and legal counsel can help answer questions about pay.

That includes possible limitations on what school staff can be ordered to do, paying hourly and part-time workers and paying workers time and a half for any hazardous duties.

Pay for college faculty is expected to continue normally after schools closed for the spring semester in favor of online classes.

"They are working remotely and delivering coursework from their online platforms," said Meg Casper Sunstrom, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Board of Regents.

Pay for public school employees is usually split into two tiers.

Louisiana's roughly 50,000 teachers and other certificated personnel make up one group.

Cafeteria workers, school bus drivers, aides and others make up the other one.

Last year the Legislature approved $1,000 pay raises for teachers and $500 for school support workers.

Faulk said if schools are to resume on April 13 superintendents and others need to know that soon.

"They are wondering because you know we are going to be about two weeks away from the deadline to go back but if they have to stay at home how do you prepare?" Faulk asked.

Edwards on March 22 issued a stay-at-home order, with some exceptions, for most state residents except for employees regarded as critical to certain industries, including health care.

That directive took effect March 23 and lasts at least until April 12.

Superintendents are having conference calls twice a week with officials of the state Department of Education.

Caroline Roemer, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, said employees of those schools can also expect regular paychecks.

"Some charters that have hourly wage employees are paying those employees based on the average number of hours they have worked in prior months," Roemer said in an email.

Charter schools are public schools run by non-governmental boards, and without many of the limits placed on traditional public schools.