Students and staff in East Baton Rouge Parish public schools must continue to wear masks when they return next week from Christmas break due to rapid spread of COVID in the parish, fueled by the omicron variant.

Superintendent Sito Narcisse announced Wednesday afternoon that he will continue to require mask-wearing, saying he has consulted with members of the district's Health Advisory Committee, which consists of several health professionals in Baton Rouge.

In mid-November, Narcisse had announced he would life the mask mandate if COVID cases continued to fall.

“We have continued to make all public health decisions based upon the most recently available data and based upon the advice of our health care professionals," said Narcisse in a statement. "The health and safety of our staff and students always come first. We will continue to evaluate the data and will consider optional masking at such a time when it is safe for both students and employees to do so.”

School staff are scheduled to return to work Monday and students return to schools Tuesday.

Narcisse said he and the Health Advisory Committee will revisit the mask-wearing rules at the end of January

Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted mandatory mask-wearing indoors in Louisiana in late October. Many school districts quickly lifted their in-house mandates as a result. East Baton Rouge is one of a few school districts that have continued to require mandatory mask-wearing.

Edwards has scheduled a news conference for Thursday after initially saying he wouldn't hold another COVID briefing until 2022. It wasn't known Wednesday night whether he will issue any mask orders.