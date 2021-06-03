Beyond the protection it offers against COVID-19, vaccinations in Louisiana now come with several new perks: free admission to state parks and historic sites and a complimentary drink at certain restaurants and bars.
Gov. John Bel Edwards unveiled the incentives Thursday as part of a month-long push to juice the state's lagging vaccination campaign, which last week administered the fewest number of first doses since the roll-out began.
Louisiana remains at the bottom of the pack in terms of vaccination rates, with just under 36 percent of its population -- or 1.6 million residents -- having received at least one dose. Nationally, that number hovers around 51 percent.
Edwards has said he'll likely create a vaccine lottery offering cash prizes for those who get the life-saving jab but offered no new details Thursday.
