Vaccinated people receive a sticker after receiving a vaccine at the COVID-19 vaccination site inside of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie, La., Friday, May 21, 2021. Lakeside, in partnership with Jefferson Parish and Ochsner Health, opened the COVID-19 vaccination site on Monday, in the former Naturalizer space. By the end of the day Thursday, 266 people received a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the location. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

Beyond the protection it offers against COVID-19, vaccinations in Louisiana now come with several new perks: free admission to state parks and historic sites and a complimentary drink at certain restaurants and bars.

Gov. John Bel Edwards unveiled the incentives Thursday as part of a month-long push to juice the state's lagging vaccination campaign, which last week administered the fewest number of first doses since the roll-out began. 

Louisiana remains at the bottom of the pack in terms of vaccination rates, with just under 36 percent of its population -- or 1.6 million residents -- having received at least one dose. Nationally, that number hovers around 51 percent. 

Edwards has said he'll likely create a vaccine lottery offering cash prizes for those who get the life-saving jab but offered no new details Thursday. 

