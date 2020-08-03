The East Baton Rouge coroner's office recorded an additional 11 coronavirus deaths over the past week, officials reported Monday morning.
That's half the number reported the previous week, but still marks an increase from June and most of July. Public health experts had predicted the current increase, which follows a spike in confirmed cases both in Baton Rouge and throughout Louisiana that began after the state started reopening its economy.
The 11 deaths reported Monday include five women and six men, ages 56 to 97. Four of the victims were nursing home residents and all died at the hospital.
Their deaths bring the parishwide total to 326 lives lost since the start of the pandemic.