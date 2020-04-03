The East Baton Rouge Parish school system late Friday announced a multi-week plan for its cafeteria workers to quit preparing and serving meals and hand those duties over to Ballard Hospitality of Covington.

That exit plan involves one more week of hot meals followed by two weeks of “shelf ready” prepared meals for multiple days at a time. The shift is in part a response to concerns about the safety of school employees amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Those concerns increased Wednesday when school officials learned that a cafeteria worker at McKinley Middle, then a feeding site, tested positive for COVID-19.

The school system posted a three-week meal schedule online late Friday. Meals will be given out on a Monday-Friday schedule, but will close April 10 for Good Friday.

Next week, the number of East Baton Rouge Parish schools serving hot meals will shrink from 11 to nine — five still operated by the school system, while Ballard will run four, in conjunction with LSU Catering.

Also next week, Ballard will start handing out a week’s worth of prepared meals — five lunches and five breakfasts at once. Ballard will give out these meals at 13 school locations, which they will hit over the course of four days.

For the following week, from Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17, Ballard will continue handing out five days worth of prepared meals. The numbers of schools Ballard visits that week will increase to 25.

And finally, the week after, from Monday, April 20 through Friday, April 24, Ballard will visit the same 25 schools on the same schedule as the week before. But Ballard will double the number of meals it’s handing out to 10 days worth of meals. The idea is to give needy families enough food to last through April 30, the last day of the governor’s school closure order, though the governor has indicated that that order might be extended again if necessary.

The meals are for children 18 years of age and younger, including overage students with disabilities through age 22. At least one child must be present in order to receive these student meals.