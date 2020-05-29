Five more East Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus, bring the parishwide death count to 248, officials said Friday.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office announced the additional deaths on its Facebook page Friday morning.
The latest victims are three men and two women, ranging in age from 67 to 99.
Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said all the patients had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus.
Four of the five were nursing home residents, Clark said. Most had been hospitalized for several days before dying from the disease, some for more than a month.
Coronavirus deaths have been trending downward in East Baton Rouge Parish over the past several days. The five deaths reported Friday mark a modest spike compared to numbers reported earlier in the week. One of the deaths occurred Wednesday, three on Thursday and one on Friday.