The Louisiana State Police have indefinitely suspended their next training academy for new recruits because of revenue reductions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency announced the decision on their Facebook page Wednesday morning, saying that the training academy for Class 100, which had been scheduled to start this summer, isn't happening after all.

"Louisiana State Police has been severely impacted by revenue reductions and resource reallocations," officials said in the post. "The situation has caused us to make difficult financial decisions moving forward."

Applicants "should be aware that an upcoming training academy class is not anticipated at this time," officials said.

State Police spokesman Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz said the agency's budget comes from independent funding streams outlined in state law — such as Office of Motor Vehicles fees and gaming revenue — not from the statewide general fund. Officials didn't elaborate on what exactly is causing the current crunch but said that "the possibility for unexpected budgetary funding could lead to the availability of academy classes in the future."

State Police typically hosts an academy each year, though classes have been postponed due to budget constraints in the past. The size of each new class also depends on how much funding is available.

Scrantz said the agency was hoping for 100 new cadets participating in the summer 2020 academy. That would have come close to filling the total number of allotted positions, which stands at 1,133.

Currently 1,050 of those positions are filled, which is an improvement over recent years thanks to annual academies that have been supplementing the ranks. Staffing fell to about 900 troopers statewide in 2013 and 2014.

However, Scrantz said the agency has seen hiring freezes before under past administrations, which had significant impacts on manpower. He said it remains to be seen whether the revenue losses due to coronavirus will bring about other changes.

The most recent State Police academy graduated in January following 22 weeks of intensive training, at which point 51 new troopers were added to the agency's ranks.

That class came under scrutiny after some cadets received significant injuries during the training exercises, which resulted in allegations against the officers in charge. State Police said in October that three troopers were transferred out of the agency's training division in response to those allegations, and at least one was later demoted in rank.

The agency has not released additional information about the internal investigation.

Officials said Wednesday that people should continue to submit applications for whenever the next class takes place.

"Louisiana State Police remains dedicated to recruiting the best men and women from across the country and encourage interested applicants to continue to submit the initial cadet application to be added to the hiring process pool," they said.