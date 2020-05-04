More retailers across Baton Rouge are experimenting with curbside pickup as one way to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic and get a little kickstart as they await a reboot of the economy.

The local economy has been pummeled as residents have been encouraged to stay at home for more than a month to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. The state-imposed order from mid-March through April 30 was extended through May 15.

Movie theaters, which are sometimes anchor tenants, are still shuttered, as are close-contact spas and hair salons because of specific orders closing them. Other retailers have continued to operate via curbside pickup and by following restrictions on the number of people allowed in stores.

Roughly one-third of tenants at Towne Center and Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge and Juban’s Crossing in Denham Springs are closed. Some are among businesses mandated to shut down, while others chose not to offer curbside pickup or are tied to national chains that opted to close their stores in March as the coronavirus outbreak spread across the country.

+5 Louisiana's post-coronavirus economic downturn might be worse than one after Hurricane Katrina Louisiana state lawmakers on Monday received a sobering glimpse of the state’s economic downturn, which one economist warned would be worse th…

The Mall of Louisiana, like other enclosed shopping centers across Louisiana, was told by the state to close its interior stores to the public in mid-March. Some tenants are starting curbside pickup on Tuesday, with a loosening of state restrictions on the interior stores. Among those are Pottery Barn, which has been paying employees during the shutdown. Others, like DSW, expect to reopen Louisiana stores on May 15 and intend to bring back furloughed workers when demand picks up.

Pandora, a jewelry manufacturer, expects to reopen and offer curbside but did not provide a specific date.

Other retailers are leveraging existing stand-alone locations for purchase pickup. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry is working primarily out of its flagship store on Corporate Boulevard in Baton Rouge and is using the Mall of Louisiana location as a source of inventory but not for curbside pickup there.

+5 Louisiana's independent bookstores thrive on personal touch. How are they handling coronavirus? The coronavirus has threatened the survival of south Louisiana’s independent bookstores, robbing them of the very thing that helps them succes…

The stand-alone store reopened last week after a remodeling and has limited customers to fewer than 10 individuals and is extending its hours for the upcoming Mother's Day holiday. The company didn't furlough any of its employees; the Mall of Louisiana workers are helping with the stand-alone store. The company has been successful in buying personal protection equipment for workers, such as masks, gloves and sanitation wipes.

Federal paycheck protection program loans have allowed many stores to continue paying workers whether the location is open to the public yet or not.

"Right now this is the new normal," said Scott Berg, president of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry.

Big-box retailer Dick's Sporting Goods had closed its retail location in Baton Rouge near the Mall of Louisiana for about two weeks and reopened in early April. Dick's has been doing curbside pickup since then.

Electronics retailer Best Buy had closed its Baton Rouge doors in late March and began a curated curbside service at the time. On Monday, the company began allowing customers inside by appointment only to limit the number of individuals visiting at any given time.

Walmart reaches goal of hiring 4,500 more associates statewide, hands out $3.5 million in bonuses Walmart reached its goal of hiring 4,500 associates for its stores, clubs and distribution centers in Louisiana, store officials announced Friday.

Best Buy mandates that employees wear gloves and masks and get self-health checks before shifts. Customers are requested to wear face masks during their visit. The company doesn't expect to bring the majority of its workers back from furlough yet because it has enough workers for current demand.

Bed Bath and Beyond at the Siegen location in Baton Rouge began curbside pickup for customer orders on Friday.

Some small retailers across the region in stand-alone locations have been open during the entire stay-at-home order, many by appointment only. Those nonessential establishments are permitted to remain open so long as they do not have more than 10 people in the store at one time.