COVID killed two more sheriff’s deputies in Tangipahoa Parish, bringing the total number of pandemic casualties in the rural Sheriff’s Office to four.
The losses of Sgt. Gerald Sopsher, 59, and Deputy Donnie Booty, 69, mark the department’s third and fourth coronavirus deaths, respectively, as the highly contagious delta variant continues to wreak especially devastating havoc on southern Louisiana.
Colleagues of Sopsher — a 13-year TPSO veteran who worked at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail — said he spent most his adult life serving others.
“COVID has taken a dear friend from our ranks,” Sheriff Daniel Edwards said in a prepared statement Friday. “Sopsher was immensely loved and respected by his peers and will be greatly missed. We will always be grateful for his service and he will never be forgotten.”
Booty spent the past three years as a bailiff at the Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse. Colleagues described him as kind, generous, someone who loved helping his community.
“His loss leaves a void and pain in our hearts,” Edwards said. “Please keep these families and TPSO in your thoughts and prayers.”
Edwards went on to describe how his department has tried to improve pandemic safety protocols by educating deputies about the dangers of COVID-19 and how to slow its spread.
In February, Edwards — whose brother is Gov. John Bel Edwards — asked Louisiana’s mask-and-vaccine-mandate-averse Attorney General Jeff Landry for permission to give cash bonuses to deputies who got vaccinated. At the time, just 35% of TPSO’s rank-and-file were inoculated.
That the virus had already killed multiple deputies by that point underscored the urgency of doing something more than strongly advising officers to get the vaccine, TPSO attorney T. Jay Seale III said.
“Of more immediate concern to Sheriff Edwards, is that he had two deputies die from COVID-19, with one deputy hospitalized for nearly three months,” he wrote in a letter to the AG. “Countless others have become sick and missed work, and still others have become exposed and had to quarantine.”
Although it’s unclear how many TPSO officers are currently vaccinated, Edwards said the department has continued to stress the importance of getting the shot.
“Like anything else, it’s a personal decision that someone makes,” Chief Jimmy Travis said. “Our goal is to help make Tangipahoa Parish safer and healthier. Although we feel it’s best for people to get vaccinated, by no means is it a department policy.”