When 44-year-old Joanna Barnes Hynes arrived at Baton Rouge General's Mid-City Campus parking lot for a coronavirus test last Monday, she was ready for the whole ordeal to end — whatever the results might be.
But, instead of receiving her results in the three to five days she was promised, it took more than a week to hear from her doctor that she tested negative for COVID-19.
Hynes is not alone. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said on Wednesday it’s taking as along as seven days to get results to patients who were tested for COVID-19 at the city-parish’s community drive-thru testing site.
Trey Nelson, program manager for Baton Rouge General, explained Wednesday that the lab where tests are being submitted has been inundated with tests administered at testing sites throughout the region, not just the city-parish.
“Even as efficient as we are making the testing site, those centers are getting a much, much higher volume of testing than what they would generally get,” he said. “Testing centers are being overwhelmed with their ability to turn tests around and the pure volume of tests coming through.”
Most patients have been suffering long before they visit a clinic. Prior to her drive-thru test, Hynes had spent her weekend battling flu-like symptoms, deciding whether she should go to the emergency room as the symptoms persisted, communicating back and forth with her doctor and finally receiving a flu test with negative results.
"I think it's important to keep in mind that this is a new experience for all of us, that our entire system wasn't ready to handle this crisis," Hynes said. "Everyone is doing the best they can with what they've got."
A spokesperson with the mayor’s office said the private company LabCorp processes these tests — a company that has three processing sites for the COVID-19 tests nationally.
Mike Geller, a spokesperson for LabCorp, said the company cannot confirm the locations where they are receiving tests.
"I can tell you that our typical turn-around time has been 3-4 days from the pickup of the specimen to release of the test result," Geller said in an email. "LabCorp is currently performing COVID-19 testing at its labs in Burlington, NC, Phoenix, AZ and Raritan, NJ."
Geller declined to comment if there were tests that took longer to process and would not say whether the lab was overwhelmed with samples.
Jared Hymowitz, director of the Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative, said Tuesday evening that tests administered at the Mid-City site are being sent to a single out-of-state facility for processing that runs seven days a week. LabCorp is providing the tests free of charge to the city-parish, he said.
"I think that with the circumstances that we in East Baton Rouge parish do not have a local health department and are able to set up a community-wide testing site — I think we’re doing as best of a job that we can do," Hymowitz said.
Among those who felt they waited too long for answers is a 62-year-old woman who received a COVID-19 test last Wednesday and finally got her negative results a week later this Wednesday afternoon.
Her son Allen, who declined to provide his last name, said his mother transitioned emotionally from terrified, to calm, to downright angry throughout duration of the waiting process.
With underlying conditions, his mother is the kind of patient who would have fared badly if she were infected with the virus. Now, Allen wonders about the hundreds tested over the last week and a half, all waiting anxiously for answers.
“Everyone is sitting at home right now and holding their breath," Allen said. "It’s like a hurricane.”
Nelson, with Baton Rouge General, also said Wednesday that the community testing facility doesn’t have the capacity yet to administer the type of coronavirus tests that produce results to patients within hours instead of days.
Nelson didn’t rule out the possibility of being able to administer the kind of tests that can provide a quicker turnaround with results. He said the healthcare community’s response to the virus changes from hour to hour.
“The end goal is to provide as many tests as possible. Because the more tests per day we provide, the greater understanding we have of the current conditions are like here in Baton Rouge,” he said.
Since the drive-through testing facility open, the mayor said 904 tests have been administered.