In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health and the Louisiana National Guard, free COVID-19 testing will be available to Livingston Parish residents at the locations below.
To be tested, residents must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Louisiana ID. Testing sites will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day.
Tuesday: L.M. Lockhart Community Center, 320 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Denham Springs.
Wednesday: Walmart Neighborhood Market, 25820 LA 16, Denham Springs.
Saturday: Live Oak Middle School, 8444 Cecil Drive, Denham Springs.
June 1: Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker.
June 2: Grey's Creek Elementary, 11400 LA 1033, Denham Springs.
June 3: The Church International, 26490 S. Frost Road, Livingston.
June 8: Livingston Fairgrounds, 19869 Fairgrounds Road, Livingston.
June 9: Albany High School, Hornet Lane, Albany.
June 10: St. Joseph Catholic Church, 15710 LA 16, French Settlement.
June 15: American Legion Hall, 26200 LA 43, Springfield.
June 16: Killian Town Hall, 28284 LA 22, Killian.
June 17: Maurepas High School, 23923 LA 22, Maurepas.