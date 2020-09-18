St. James Parish officials say they calculations from their local homeland security officials show that the parish meets state criteria to reopen bars in the parish due to declining positivity rates for the novel coronavirus.

The latest figures from the state, however, show St. James had just barely missed having a positivity rate of 5% or less over the most currently available two-week period as defined by the state. The state counts rates from each Thursday to the next Wednesday, and it would be possible for the parish to have met the criteria if it calculated its rate using different consecutive days.

At Parish President Peter Dufresne's request, parish officials and municipal officials in Gramercy and Lutcher say they have opted in to Phase 3, allowing bars to operate with table service at 25% capacity with up to 50 patrons until 11 p.m.

“The residents and business owners of our parish have been complying with local and state mandates, therefore, affording us the opportunity to lift restrictions,” Dufresne said in a statement. “I encourage businesses to follow the Governor’s guidelines in hopes of continuing to lessen restrictions in St. James Parish.”

Expressed as a percentage, positivity rate describes the number of new positive cases for a given batch of tests and, health experts say, is one way to measure the level of viral spread in a community and also the level of testing. The state has set a 5% or below benchmark to allow bars to reopen in Phase 3.

Parish Council members had asked Dufresne on Wednesday night in Convent to look into whether the parish had reached a low enough positivity rate for the virus to look at reopening bars.

On Friday, Dufresne said that since the council meeting on Wednesday, parish homeland security officials informed him that the parish's positivity rate had fallen below 5% for 14 consecutive days, leading to the decision to reopen.

The parish had a positivity rate of 5.1% for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 -- just over the 5% threshold -- and then 0.8% for the week of Sept. 3 to Sept. 9, the Department of Health website says.

The state has not reported a calculated weekly positivity rate since Sept. 9, but the parish has had six more cases of the virus detected from 459 tests between Sept. 10 and 16, for a positivity rate of 1.3% over those seven days, according to state case and testing data.

That calculation, however, is based on when cases are reported and not when tests are taken, so the figure doesn't exactly match up with the way the state calculates its weekly positivity data. An update isn't expected from state health officials until next Wednesday.

A state health department spokesman didn't immediately return a call for comment Friday morning.

Other conditions for the bar reopening include the following:

• Parish maintains a percent positivity rate of 5% or less. If the parish exceed 10% positivity for two consecutive weeks, bars shall close until percent positivity decreases to 5% or less.

• No walk-up service at the bar shall be allowed.

• Outdoor table service is allowed; no standing room capacity shall be permitted

• All seating must be socially distanced.