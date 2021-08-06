BR.vaxlottery.061821 HS 620.JPG

First Lady Donna Edwards, left, and Governor John Bel Edwards, right, unveil a giant check as it is announced that Louisiana will participate in a lottery, giving cash prizes and scholarships to residents who have been vaccinated against Coronavirus, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Louisiana doled out two more prizes in its lottery for residents who have chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Coty Hemperley, 32, from Shreveport, won the $100,000 cash prize.

Nevada Charity, 13, from New Orleans, won the $100,000 scholarship prize.

The latest winners in the $2.3 million giveaway were announced Friday as Louisiana continues to see record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The number of people being vaccinated against COVID has also increased in recent weeks.

The final drawing -- which will be announced August 13 -- will include a $1 million jackpot and five $100,000 scholarships.

The last day to register for the grand prize drawing was July 31st.

