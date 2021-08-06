Louisiana doled out two more prizes in its lottery for residents who have chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Coty Hemperley, 32, from Shreveport, won the $100,000 cash prize.

Nevada Charity, 13, from New Orleans, won the $100,000 scholarship prize.

The latest winners in the $2.3 million giveaway were announced Friday as Louisiana continues to see record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The number of people being vaccinated against COVID has also increased in recent weeks.

The final drawing -- which will be announced August 13 -- will include a $1 million jackpot and five $100,000 scholarships.

The last day to register for the grand prize drawing was July 31st.