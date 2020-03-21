Baton Rouge General has implemented a no visitor policy beginning Saturday at noon in order to keep patients, staff and visitors safe from the coronavirus.
The change comes as positive cases in East Baton Rouge Parish rise to 8 and testing for the virus becomes more easily available.
Despite this change, spokesperson Katie Johnston said "exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis," including births and end-of-life care. No visitors below the age of 18 will be allowed to visit hospital patients under any circumstances, Johnston said.
Those visitors who are granted permission to see their loved ones will be screened before they enter the hospital.
In the meantime, Baton Rouge General will continue to screen all patients, visitors, physicians and staff before they enter the hospital. Visitors with a temperature over 99.9° will not be allowed to enter, and patients with the same reading will be asked to wear a mask.