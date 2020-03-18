Testing at the city-parish's drive-through community coronavirus testing facility at Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus will resume Wednesday -- but only for patients who had orders faxed prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The site will begin accepting new orders Thursday as more tests become available and will remain open on a day by day basis as supplies allow. It will be open on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The testing site shut down after less than an hour Tuesday after running out of testing kits. Within the first two days of operation, nearly 400 patients were tested for COVID-19, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wrote in a statement.
In order to be tested at the site, patients must have a fever over 100.4, cough or shortness of breath, or headaches.
Additionally, they must fall into one of the following categories: symptomatic patients who are pregnant women; immunocompromised people living in communal settings; infants less than ten weeks old of adjusted gestational age; or healthcare workers with direct contact with a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case.
Any individual with signs or symptoms of the flu or coronavirus must call their medical provider for a referral to the community testing center.
Only patients with a provider order, faxed to the testing center, will be administered a COVID-19 test. The fax number is 225-442-5200.
Upon arrival, patients will show their provider order, state issued ID, insurance card, and remain in their vehicle while healthcare professionals administer the test. If you are bringing a child for testing, the guardians name must match the name on the provider order.
Those who do not have a primary doctor should call 211 for support in connecting to a healthcare provider.
Processing the tests will take three to four businesses days, with the results sent to the health care provider who ordered the test.
While awaiting results, patients, when possible, should isolate themselves in a separate room, and use a separate bathroom. If symptoms worsen, patients should contact their healthcare provider.