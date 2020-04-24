After weeks of feverish labor by Baton Rouge health care workers, it is now much easier to get a timely coronavirus test than it was in the early days of the pandemic.
In March, it could take up two weeks to confirm someone had COVID-19, the deadly disease the virus causes. That put patients in a frustrating limbo, made it difficult for doctors to prioritize treatment, and left health officials guessing at the true scale of the problem.
Now, however, most patients can get test results in 24 to 72 hours. And more and more providers — including dozens of federally qualified health centers, which serve Louisiana's poorer, underinsured communities — are able to conduct the tests.
“If you have COVID-like symptoms, you can get a test," said Stephen Mumford, chief operating officer at Baton Rouge General. “If your doctor says you need a test, there’s a test for you.”
Health experts say widespread testing will be essential to reopening Louisiana’s economy and ending the stay-at-home order that has so far been the primary tool in halting the virus’ spread. If testing is easy to get, health officials can track new infections and notify those who may have come in contact with people who have tested positive, instead of keeping everybody at home.
“If we’re going to be successful, we’re going to have to do more testing,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a news conference last week. His administration has set a statewide goal of 140,000 tests a month; Baton Rouge health officials are optimistic the city can meet its share of that.
Collectively, the seven parishes in the Baton Rouge health region have conducted 12,097 tests through commercial vendors — like LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics — and 1,142 tests through the state lab, according to state Department of Health data. Statewide, around 139,000 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.
But there are still major hurdles to overcome.
Dr. Sandra Brown, dean of Southern University’s College of Nursing, says the most urgent one is a dearth of tests in poor communities where many people don’t have primary care doctors or good health insurance.
Brown is a co-chair of a task force Edwards assembled to address the fact that black residents are dying at vastly higher rates than people of other races. She said many working people in black communities can’t access testing sites that are only open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. And she argues the state needs to expand hours and put more testing sites in areas that need them.
East Baton Rouge Parish recently opened a community testing site at Our Lady of the Lake's North Campus, which is located near predominantly black, low-income neighborhoods.
Some hospital officials also say the supply chain needs to be beefed up so that it can sustain months of mass testing.
“We’ve been able to get what we need, but that could change," Mumford said. “You could wake up one day and your supplier says they can’t deliver your order for 2 weeks.”
And, while the test that determines if a person is actively fighting COVID-19 is now widespread, doctors will also need access to a different kind of testing that can determine if a person is carrying the virus without showing symptoms. That test is currently only available in a handful of places in the Baton Rouge area.
Taking testing into their own hands
It was the middle of March when Dr. Beverly Ogden and her colleagues at Woman’s Hospital realized that Baton Rouge couldn't rely on commercial laboratories for the community's burgeoning coronavirus testing needs. Those labs were simply overwhelmed with tests flooding in from all over the country.
The region's testing capacity had recently been augmented by the opening of the "River Road Testing Lab" at LSU's Veterinary School, which conducted testing for hospitals’ most critical patients — and boasted a 24-hour turnaround time.
The lab’s staff — which to date has processed 2,800 tests — has taken only two days off since opening, Ogden said.
But the facility was only meant to be a temporary solution, a "bridge" to buy the community more time during the first weeks of the crisis, when local hospitals couldn’t easily get tests and commercial labs were overburdened.
Baton Rouge's hospitals knew they needed better in-house testing, but suppliers couldn’t say when coronavirus test kits would be made available. Some companies said kits that could run on the hospital's existing testing machinery wouldn't be available until June.
Instead of waiting, Ogden and her team decided to create their own testing kit. They spent weeks on the phone with various vendors and continued to receive mixed responses on when the necessary chemicals might arrive.
"That's been the experience with every hospital with every vendor that makes equipment: promises you can't keep," Ogden said. "Don't believe it until you see it."
FDA approval for testing kits can sometimes take years, but the lab at Woman's got emergency authorization to conduct its own quality control tests. It got the greenlight from the federal government in under two days.
The lab began operating last week and can now process up to 136 tests a day in-house. It's working with other hospitals and nursing homes in the region as an alternative to relying on commercial labs.
Gov. Edwards said the state is looking into buying up additional testing supplies and noted that some are being manufactured in the state.
For instance, G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport, said his school is 3D printing testing swabs and can produce close to 1,000 per day. The school is also venturing into rural parishes across north Louisiana to complete tests for places that have few options.
The collaboration in testing capacity between regions is expected to grow in the coming weeks as the state's health department rolls out a larger testing strategy.
Getting tests to needy communities
One potentially underused resource is the hundreds of Federally Qualified Health Centers scattered across the state which provide a "safety net" of care for Louisiana's poor and underinsured.
The state health department has signaled interest in ramping up testing capacity at these sites, according to Gerrelda Davis, executive director of the Louisiana Primary Care Association, which represents the state's FQHCs.
Many of those sites currently offer walk-in testing, but supplies remain sparse. That issue is exacerbated by the fact that the centers, the largest of which serve around 50,000 patients, are forced to compete against the nation's major hospital systems and state governments.
"We can't be part of the solution if we don't have the supplies," Davis said.
Officials in East Baton Rouge Parish recently spoke with local FQHCs to discuss how to shift the burden of testing from the drive-thru community testing sites to the health clinics, which are spread out and more easily accessible to communities that need testing.
Roughly half of the 2,100 tests conducted at the city-parish's community testing site have been for patients that live outside of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Christi Hunt, the deputy director at RKM Primary Care, which treats 22,000 patients at 11 clinics across the Baton Rouge region, said that if her facilities are given a steady supply of testing kits, they could easily reach the underserved populations that have been overlooked thus far.
“If we’re given enough tests then we can rock ‘n roll," Hunt said.
The next step for testing
So far, most of the testing in Louisiana has used nasal or throat swabs and can only confirm if the person tested has an active case of COVID-19, the deadly disease the virus causes.
Newer serology tests have recently entered the market that rely on a small blood draw and look for the specific proteins — known as antibodies — that the immune system creates to fight off the disease.
Widespread use of this test could someday help the state return to normal after the virus forced the shutdown of whole swaths of its economy. But the test is still not widely available, and health officials caution that it cannot yet definitively say whether someone has developed immunity.
Baton Rouge General first began offering an antibody test developed by the Mayo Clinic at two BRG Express Care locations on Wednesday. The clinics are booked until at least next Friday with appointments, according to the hospital's spokeswoman.