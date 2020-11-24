Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the latest slate of coronavirus restrictions for Louisiana ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force advised Louisiana officials last week that they should consider more restrictions to combat the community spread of coronavirus. Edwards told reporters at the time that his administration was reviewing data and considering increasing regulations.

Edwards said he doesn’t intend to go back to a “shelter-at-home” order like the one issued in March, when the pandemic was raging in the New Orleans area.

“If we need to do additional restrictions, we are going to do that,” Edwards said. “My obligation to the people of Louisiana is to protect public health.”

The governor called a press conference for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Watch it live and follow the coverage below. Can't see the module? Click here.