Hospitals across Louisiana experienced a surge in COVID-19 patients over the weekend as the more virulent and transmissible delta strain of the coronavirus rippled across communities that remain unvaccinated. 

The Louisiana Department of Health reported that 711 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, the highest number since mid-February, when the state was recovering from a deadly winter surge in cases. 

On Saturday night, Louisiana's largest hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, admitted its largest batch of patients since cases last peaked in December, said Dr. Catherine O'Neal, the hospital's chief medical officer. 

By the end of the weekend, the hospital had admitted 30 new patients — enough to require the facility to open an entirely new floor for COVID-positive patients.  Among that cohort of patients, 20 were under the age of 65, and none were fully vaccinated, O'Neal said. 

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 148 patients since Friday, the Health Department said. 

While much of the rest of the country enjoys a coronavirus-free summer, Louisiana, with its paltry vaccination rates, is squarely in the thick of a fourth surge in cases. 

"I want to be clear after seeing what I've seen the past two weeks," O'Neal said at a press conference Friday. "We only have two choices: we are either going to get vaccinated and end the pandemic. Or we are going to accept death. A lot of it, this surge, and another surge, and possibly another variant."

