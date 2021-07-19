Hospitals across Louisiana experienced a surge in COVID-19 patients over the weekend as the more virulent and transmissible delta strain of the coronavirus rippled across communities that remain unvaccinated.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported that 711 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, the highest number since mid-February, when the state was recovering from a deadly winter surge in cases.

Louisiana COVID numbers: Data on cases, deaths, hospitalizations, vaccines Editor's Note: Due to changes in the importance of various metrics used to track the pandemic, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate r…

On Saturday night, Louisiana's largest hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, admitted its largest batch of patients since cases last peaked in December, said Dr. Catherine O'Neal, the hospital's chief medical officer.

By the end of the weekend, the hospital had admitted 30 new patients — enough to require the facility to open an entirely new floor for COVID-positive patients. Among that cohort of patients, 20 were under the age of 65, and none were fully vaccinated, O'Neal said.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 148 patients since Friday, the Health Department said.

Vaccine news in your inbox Once a week we'll update you on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

+3 In COVID surge, Louisiana doctor outlines choices: Get vaccinated or 'we are going to accept death' Faced with a startling and preventable new surge in COVID-19, an infectious disease specialist in Baton Rouge offered a stark warning on Frida…

While much of the rest of the country enjoys a coronavirus-free summer, Louisiana, with its paltry vaccination rates, is squarely in the thick of a fourth surge in cases.

"I want to be clear after seeing what I've seen the past two weeks," O'Neal said at a press conference Friday. "We only have two choices: we are either going to get vaccinated and end the pandemic. Or we are going to accept death. A lot of it, this surge, and another surge, and possibly another variant."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.