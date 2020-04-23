Pool Corp., a Covington-based wholesale distributor of supplies for swimming pools and backyard products, saw its first-quarter income dip to $30.9 million from $32.6 million a year ago and is experiencing a slowdown in sales since mid-March tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
First-quarter earnings per share were 77 cents, down from 83 cents.
Net sales at the company during first quarter were $677 million, up from $597 million a year earlier.
The company has remained open as an essential business in North America during the coronavirus pandemic and has not dealt with supply chain issues.
"We started the year with robust growth as underlying demand for our products has been strong," said Peter Arvan, CEO of Pool Corp.
During April, the company saw its year-over-year sales decline up to 10%, so the company has reduced expenses to save capital. Pool Corp estimated its annual earnings per share to be between $5.45 and $6.05, down from $6.77 per share previously estimated.
Still, the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of 58 cents per share on Thursday, a 5% increase over the previous dividend amount of 55 cents per share. The dividend will be payable May 29 to holders on record May 15.
The company had 4,500 employees as of December 2019.
The company's stock was trading around $198 per share on early Thursday, down from its 52-week peak of $236 per share in mid-February.