Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that one of his State Capitol staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The person, who Edwards did not identify, was at a media briefing and attended internal meetings. Twelve other staffers had close contact with the person and were advised to self-quarantine.

Tests came back Wednesday night but the person has shown no symptoms, the governor said in a press release

“We are monitoring our team and, should it become necessary, will be offering testing to our staff members and tracing their contacts to determine who needs to self-quarantine and who could be at risk,” Edwards said.

According to a release from the Governor's office, Edwards is not "considered a close contact of the person who tested positive," which is defined as someone "who likely had exposure within six feet of a person who is infected for at least fifteen minutes."

An Edwards staffer, April Dunn, died three months ago from COVID-19 complications.

“As I have said over and over again, COVID-19 is alive and well in Louisiana, and all of the people of our state need to take this illness very seriously. Please wear a mask when you are in public, stay home if you feel sick or have been directly exposed to someone who is confirmed to have COVID-19, wash your hands frequently and keep at least six feet of social distance from other people when you are in public,” Edwards said.