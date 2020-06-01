Out-of-state educators Leslie Brown and Nakia Towns will both visit Baton Rouge from June 9 to 11 for final interviews that will likely determine which one will lead Louisiana’s second largest traditional school district.

The schedule released by the East Baton Rouge Parish school system calls for both finalists, chosen from a field of 24 applicants and five semifinalists, to spend next Tuesday afternoon through Thursday, visiting schools, meeting with small groups and at the end sitting down for separate 90 minute interviews with the School Board.

The nine members of the School Board, however, don’t plan on making their choice until the board’s regularly scheduled June 18 board meeting. The winning finalists need at least five out of nine votes to be selected. Brown and Towns are vying to replace outgoing Superintendent Warren Drake, who is set to retire June 30 after five years at the helm.

+6 Two out-of-state educators named as finalists to lead Baton Rouge public schools The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday selected out-of-state educators Leslie Brown, of Fort Lauderdale, and Nakia Towns, of Cha…

Brown, 62, and Towns, 46, are top administrators in Broward County, Fla., and Hamilton County, Tenn., respectively. Broward, with about 270,000 students, is the sixth largest school district in the country, while Hamilton has about 45,000 students, making it slightly larger than East Baton Rouge Parish.

Neither finalist has visited Baton Rouge as yet as part of this search. The novel coronavirus has forced much of the search of late to be handled online.

While Towns would be a newcomer to Baton Rouge, Brown has close family ties to this area. Her recently deceased parents lived here for years, and she has a sister who lives in Baton Rouge.

The candidates’ path won’t cross during their Baton Rouge visit, except for once, for a 90-minute public town hall that will feature both of them. The town hall would be the primary chance for the general public to ask questions of the candidates. Those questions, submitted in person or virtually, are to be read by consultants with JG Consulting, the Austin, Texas-based search firm leading up the search.

The final interviews on Thursday night will involve only questions posed by board members. Those interviews take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Brown will go first, then Towns. Each interview is scheduled to last 90 minutes.

What is not yet clear is where each event will take place.

School Board President Mike Gaudet said he expects to settle on the locations later this week and expects the final interviews will take place not in the board meeting room on S. Foster Drive, but at the district’s Professional Development Center, 3000 N. Sherwood Forest Drive. He said the locations will depend on whether Gov. John Bel Edwards moves forward with further reopening of the state in response to lessening concerns from COVID-19.

“We just don’t know if we’re still going to be in Phase 1 or into Phase 2 yet,” Gaudet said.

Gaudet said both the town hall and the final interviews will be livestreamed and the board is trying as well to get them shown on Metro Channel 21 as well.

“We’re trying to be very open as we go through this,” Gaudet said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the candidates will sit down separately for 90 minutes at a time with four small groups. Each group will have no more than 18 individuals, with two people each to be chosen by each board member, Gaudet said.

According to the schedule, one group will be business leaders and another group will be community leaders. And the other two groups will both feature parents, but one will also include school employees, while the other will include members of “education focused groups.”

Towns is chief of staff for Hamilton County schools. She left a career in corporate America in 2010 for a job as a school administrator in Knoxville. She later went on to spend three years with the Tennessee Department of Education. She has never worked as a schoolteacher.

Except for a three-year stint as principal of a charter school, Brown has perhaps the most traditional résumé for a school superintendent of the field. She’s spent 41 years in education, 12 of them as a classroom teacher. Since 2013 she’s been chief portfolio services officer for Broward County, where she oversees an array of magnet, charter schools and special programs.

+5 Down to five candidates, will EBR school board pick change or stability in new superintendent? As the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board works to narrow its field of five candidates for superintendent, they will have to decide whether …

In selecting Brown and Towns, the board passed over two in-house school administrators, Adam Smith and Quentina Timoll, as well as a prominent out-of-state candidate, Marshall Tuck of Los Angeles, who was strongly promoted by a few business and community leaders.

The Advocate has posted online the applications of all the applicants. The School Board has posted online the video interviews of Brown, Towns and three other semifinalists.