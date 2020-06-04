Off The Hook Cajun food restaurant will open in Gonzales on June 17.
The restaurant was founded with a simple idea in mind, “to share their love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner.”
The first Off The Hook restaurant opened in 2012 in a 900-square-foot building in Thibodaux, serving fried fish and chicken wings made from old recipes passed down through generations.
Along with Thibodaux, Off The Hook now has locations in Houma and Houston. The Ascension Parish location will be located in the former Zaxby's restaurant at 437 N. Airline Highway, between Chase Bank and Piccadilly Cafeteria.
The Off The Hook menu features all locally caught seafood, including Gulf shrimp, po-boys, salads, wrap and premium Angus beef burgers. Additionally, Off The Hook serves gumbo, etouffee and other Cajun staples made from family recipes.
To see the full menu, visit othook.com. On June 17, Off The Hook will be opening for drive-thru, delivery and take-out only, with plans to open the dining room shortly thereafter.
Brothers and business partners Paxton and Cameron Moreaux said they are thrilled to be joining the Gonzales area despite current challenges faced due to the coronavirus. They look forward to getting to know and serving the local community soon.
“We can’t wait to share our idea of Real Cajun, Real Fast with the people of Gonzales, and we look to stand with the community during these trying times,” Director of Operations Paxton Moreaux said.