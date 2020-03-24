LSU commencement has been postponed amid ongoing concerns about the spreading coronavirus.
University officials announced the decision Tuesday evening, posting on the LSU Twitter account that students shouldn't worry because their achievements will still be celebrated at a later date, just not at graduation ceremonies this spring.
"The safety and well-being of everyone in our LSU community is our highest priority and with that guiding principle, we knew that we could not put anyone in harm's way by holding our commencement ceremonies as planned," LSU Interim President Thomas Galligan said in a statement. "It was an extremely hard decision to make, but it's the right one."
Graduating students will receive their diplomas in the mail after completing their degrees, officials said, asking students to fill out an online survey to make sure the diplomas reach them.
Plans will be announced later about how the future ceremonies will take place.
"I know this announcement will be disappointing to everyone who was eagerly looking forward to walking across the stage in May and celebrating their graduation with faculty, family and friends," Galligan said. "I'm disappointed, too. But to those who will be graduating, please know that this announcement doesn't take anything away from your accomplishments this semester, and throughout your time at LSU."