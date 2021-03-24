Louisiana is opening up vaccine eligibility to all residents aged 16 and above next week as the state gets a record shipment of doses, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday.

“This is a little bit of a surprise to get here as soon as we did," Edwards said. The expanded eligibility starts Monday, March 29.

"Come Monday nobody needs to ask the question whether they're eligible. They just need to know their age. If they’re 16 and older they’re eligible.”

The state is expected to get more than 148,000 first doses of vaccines in its weekly shipment next week, Edwards said, not to mention more doses going straight to some health sites partnered with the feds. That's the largest weekly shipment to date.

Edwards had already given the vast majority of Louisianans access to the COVID vaccine this week, extending eligibility to more than two dozen types of essential workers. Previously, people age 16 and up with a long list of health conditions, including a generous threshold for being overweight, were able to get the shots, along with elderly people and others.

The decision to open up eligibility comes after the White House informed governors across the country that they will receive more doses in the coming week. Arizona, Texas and Georgia all announced this week they would open up the shots to everyone.

Edwards had said Louisiana would beat President Joe Biden's expected May deadline for states opening up vaccines to everyone.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been authorized only for adults, while Pfizer's vaccine has been cleared by regulators for people 16 and up.

Louisiana's COVID trends have improved as a large share of the elderly population has gotten vaccinated. Hospitalizations were at 413 as of Wednesday's report, which is up from the previous day but far lower than any previous dip since the pandemic began.

At the same time, Louisiana's vaccination effort has slipped compared to other states. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Louisiana ranked 40th in the share of the population with at least one dose, and 38th in the percent of population fully vaccinated. Earlier, Louisiana had been in the middle of the pack.

Dr. Susan Hassig, an associate professor of epidemiology at Tulane University, said it appears there is lagging demand for vaccines in some parts of the state. Even with the state expanding vaccines to everyone, she said officials will still have their work cut out for them to reach people. That will have to include things like mobile vaccine sites to get out into communities where people aren't taking the shots, she said.

"It’s not gonna be 'here are the vaccines, come get your shot' as an approach anymore," Hassig said. "You’re going to have to meet people where they are."