Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday her "No Mask, No Service" order will remain in effect until the parish enters Phase 3 of reopening.
"We have seen positive results since my executive order went into effect at the beginning of July, however, we still have a long way to go to protect our economy and residents," Broome said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. "Our positivity rate of those people taking COVID-19 tests has dropped since the order went into effect, but hospitalizations and new cases have risen in general."
The rise in cases is likely due, in part, to the federal surge testing initiative based in Baton Rouge, officials said. So far about 45,000 people have been tested throughout the region since early July.
Her current mask order, which went into effect July 3, was set to expire Aug. 3.
The state's Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,121 more coronavirus cases, 26 more deaths and 17 less hospitalizations. Tuesday's numbers are the lowest single-day increase in cases since July 6 — but East Baton Rouge has now surpassed Orleans Parish in sheer number of diagnosed coronavirus cases.
Louisiana began reopening for Phase 1 on May 15-16 then moved to Phase 2 on June 5. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on June 22 that the state, seeing an alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations, will remain in Phase 2 for 28 more days.