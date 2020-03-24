Following the lead of other districts, the Central School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to hand emergency powers to Superintendent Jason Fountain to lead the school district’s efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Fountain now has added powers to make purchases, deliver meals, pay employees, adjust work requirements, change the school calendar, seek waivers from regulations and provide distance education. Fountain, though, has to report, in writing and at reasonable intervals actions he takes and the money spent.
These powers will continue until withdrawn by the School Board.
The board did not give 24-hour advance notice of Tuesday's meeting. A state law says that "in cases of extraordinary emergency, such notice shall not be required."
And taking advantage of recent waivers of Louisiana’s open meetings law, the meeting was held via teleconference. It started at 5 p.m. Tuesday and was over in five minutes.
“That was wonderful, I love this,” said board member Rhonda Browning after it was over.