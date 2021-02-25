Louisiana’s mass COVID-19 vaccination effort is getting a proverbial shot in the arm: The state expects its biggest allocation of doses to date next week, the same time a new vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson could arrive and spur mass vaccination events across the state.
Even without the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is expected to receive emergency approval from the feds in the coming days, nearly 98,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive next week, State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter said Thursday. That’s the biggest weekly pot of doses the state will receive since the vaccines started rolling out in December.
If the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets approval, another 37,000 to 38,000 doses of that vaccine are slated to arrive in Louisiana the same week, Kanter said.
The new vaccine has several benefits: It only requires one dose, it is easier to handle and store and will result in more doses available all over the U.S. All of those factors will enable the state to hold more community vaccination sites, which Gov. John Bel Edwards said will happen “all over the state” at some point in the future.
“It’s going to be easier to access vaccine,” Kanter said. “There’s going to be more vaccine out there, we’re going to be able to do events.”
The uptick in doses comes at a crucial time for Louisiana. Edwards opened up vaccine eligibility to more than 160,000 K-12 teachers and staff this week, along with several other groups. In all, roughly 1.6 million people are eligible for vaccinations.
As of Thursday, the state had injected 593,576 people with at least one dose of the vaccine, about 13% of the state’s nearly 4.7 million residents. About 332,000 people have received both doses, representing 7% of the population. Officials have said they need about 70% of people to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
The state had made progress in the pace of vaccinations after a slow start. But winter storms last week upended the vaccine effort, delaying shipments and leading to thousands of canceled appointments. As of Thursday, Louisiana ranked 32nd among states and the District of Columbia in the number of shots administered per capita.
So far, Louisiana has relied on hundreds of individual providers across the state to administer the vaccine. Edwards has said that’s because the state doesn’t have enough doses to hold mass vaccination sites where people can show up and get a shot.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine could change that. It requires normal refrigeration temperatures and importantly only one shot, which makes it easier to vaccinate large swaths of people without tracking them down for a second shot.
Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration this week confirmed the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 and about 85% effective against the most serious illness, according to the Associated Press. The company had previously announced the vaccine worked better in the U.S., at 72% effectiveness against moderate to severe COVID-19, compared to in other countries.
Kanter cautioned people against comparing that data against the data that showed Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have more than 90% effectiveness. He said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 100% effective in preventing death from COVID-19, which is the goal of the mass vaccination effort.
“It’s a very good vaccine,” Kanter said. “One shot is great. Don’t pass up the opportunity ... Don’t fall into the trap of trying to parse one versus the other.”
Next in line for Louisiana’s vaccine, beyond the current group of eligible people, are higher education faculty and staff, clergy, veterinarians and a list of other workers the administration has deemed essential. It’s unclear when that group will become eligible. Currently, people 65 and older, along with K-12 teachers and staff, health workers and people 55 and older with a list of health conditions are eligible, among others.
Plans are already in motion for a mass vaccination site at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, with officials planning to use any vaccine available. That site, which is expected to be supported by the federal government, could get up and running in March.
Edwards said Thursday his administration is planning to erect such sites all over the state, but said it’s too early to release details. “I believe that if and when it’s going to happen ... that Johnson & Johnson’s (vaccine) is a good candidate for mass vaccination events,” Edwards said.
Louisiana’s COVID numbers have improved in recent weeks, something Kanter attributed partly to the vaccines protecting the state’s most vulnerable residents. Hospitalizations have dropped from more than 2,000 in early January to 679.
The governor indicated in a town hall with the Advocate that he may loosen restrictions next week when his current proclamation expires. In late November, with cases and hospitalizations rising, the governor moved the state into a “modified Phase 2” that required most businesses to operate at 50% capacity.
“I anticipate based on the data I understand to be accurate ... We’ll be making some changes with the proclamation that will become effective next Wednesday,” Edwards said.
Staff writer Emily Woodruff contributed to this report.