DENHAM SPRINGS — Rachel Holland was waiting in the carpool line at Denham Springs Elementary School Friday afternoon for her kindergartner and expecting some stress in the month ahead.
Holland, 38, had heard not long before that Gov. John Bel Edwards, by executive order, shut down K-12 education for at least the next 30 days in an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Holland said she wasn't so sure the school closures were necessary and believed the media has overhyped the virus' risk when the flu virus kills tens of thousands of people per year.
"I think it's a little much, to be honest with you," Holland said of the Edwards' order.
Holland said she isn't upset about the decision and believes Edwards is following protocols. But the stay-at-home mom with two preschool children in the house already expects the effect of his decision on her life will mean a lot more stress in an already stressful time.
"I worried about toilet paper. Is that horrible?" she asked rhetorically.
She added that while she doesn't feel at risk and believes the news media are unfairly blaming President Donald Trump over the government's coronavirus response, she's been taking the recommended precautions and will have to follow through with the governor's directions.
"Whatever the state says, I guess," she said.
Holland's mixed views of Edwards' order Friday, as well as the rising warnings from local and national media outlets, offered one snapshot of parents' reactions to the latest impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
According to federal and worldwide health authorities, more than 5,000 people have been killed by coronavirus, a far smaller raw total than the estimates for the seasonal flu, which kills an estimated 291,000 to 646,000 worldwide.
Based on data from China, however, coronavirus has proven far more deadly for those it infects than the common flu. Though the raw totals are smaller, mortality rates for coronavirus are 12 to 24 times higher than the seasonal flu, U.S. health officials say.
"I think for a little while, things are gonna get wild around here, you know," Chris Mullins, 28, said in his driveway inside the Willow Pointe subdivision in Denham Springs.
The closure of his son's school just down the road from his neighborhood was only the latest sign of societal disruption in Mullins' view, as he noted empty shelves in grocery stores and general unease over the virus.
Mullins had just picked up his 8-year-old son from the carpool line at Denham Springs Elementary and said he wasn't sure yet how he and his wife would work out child care for the next month.
Part of that uncertainty for Mullins is his own job as a supervisory chef at LSU and his wife's at a hair salon. He said he isn't certain how or when he and she will be working.
"If we both have to work, we're gonna to have figure something out," Mullins said.
He added one option may be sending their boy with family in Slidell, if that family is able to work from home.
Mullins said he could see both sides of the call to close schools: on the one hand, the closures will cause child care issues that could pull health care workers out of hospitals and nursing homes. But, on the other hand, isolating children will likely limit the spread of the virus, though it also puts them in contact with other adults.
"So I mean it's a tough decision either way it goes," he said.
Other parents who were contacted after children left the elementary school said they were considering a mix of options, some needing child care and others who were already staying at home.
In responding to Edwards' order, Livingston Parish school officials have discussed a mix of options, including going to online classes for the next month.
In Ascension Parish, an informal survey of four parents of students at Prairieville Primary, who were waiting for their children – either in the carpool line on the street in front of the school or at the end of their driveway in a nearby neighborhood – demonstrated some of the best-case scenarios.
Among the parents, who didn’t want to be named, were a stay-at-home mom; a mom who can bring her children to work and a mom who’s a teacher in Ascension Parish; since her school won’t be open, she’ll able to stay home. A dad with a Prairieville Primary student said he works from home.
Holland, the Denham Spring mother said she has internet access but wasn't so sure her hyperactive kindergartner would easily respond to doing all that class work at home on a computer.
It will be just another unexpected stressor, Holland said, as her family goes through this unusual time.