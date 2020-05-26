There were 245 newly diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus across Louisiana reported on Tuesday, according to the latest reported numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health.

A total of 38,054 people have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Louisiana and 2,596 people have been reported to have died of the virus, which is an increase of 11 deaths since the previous update.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, cases increased by 24 and deaths increased by 4. In total, 3,462 people have tested positive in East Baton Rouge, and 242 people have died since the outbreak began.

Across the Baton Rouge area, 58 tested positive and five more died on Tuesday. In total, 7,347 people have tested positive, 527 have died since the outbreak began.

The Louisiana Department of Health did not report new commercial lab results on Saturday or Sunday. A technical issue with a server meant that the agency was unable to report the results, which made it appear there was a dramatic drop in new cases over the weekend.

The agency reported Monday that the server issue had been resolved. The server correction meant that 2,520 completed tests from the 12-parish Baton Rouge area were dumped into the daily counts on Monday.

That's the most since a backlog of more than 4,500 tests, some dating back to March, were dumped on May 14, when new labs began reporting to the state. Since late April, the daily average has been around 1,092 completed tests.

Health experts have pointed out that new case information is an imperfect measure of viral spread for a number of reasons, but one of them is that case numbers are tied to the pace of the testing process.

Yet even with the related one-day spike in positives for the region after the server fix -- 122 new cases on Monday -- rolling three-day averages show that new cases are down since testing backlogs skewed them upward earlier this month, an Advocate analysis shows.

On Tuesday, the three-day average hit 64 positive cases per day for the Baton Rouge area. Rolling averages smooth out day-to-day variations to better show longer term trends.

Louisiana has reported that 28,700 people are "presumed recovered" from the virus. That number increase from the previous report of 26,249 on May 16.

LOUISIANA TOTALS

Change from Monday in parentheses

CASES : 38,054 (up 245 from 37,809)

: 38,054 (up 245 from 37,809) DEATHS : 2,596 (up 11 from 2,585)

: 2,596 (up 11 from 2,585) PRESUMED RECOVERED : 28,700 (no change)

: 28,700 (no change) HOSPITALIZED : 831 (down 16 from 847)

: 831 (down 16 from 847) ON VENTILATORS : 103 (up 1 from 102)

: 103 (up 1 from 102) STATE TESTS : 17,725 (up 329 from 17,396)

: 17,725 (up 329 from 17,396) COMMERCIAL TESTS: 323,301 (up 9,799 from 313,502)

