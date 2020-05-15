Prominent Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard has one message to city-parish residents coming out of quarantine this weekend during the coronavirus pandemic: Wear a mask!

"Everyone sits here and asks 'What can I do? How can I make Baton Rouge safer?' If you wear this hot, sticky, inconvenient mask on your face," Bernhard said Friday morning during Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's press conference where she outlined reopening plans for the city-parish.

Friday marked the first day Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order was lifted and certain businesses and public agencies could reopen — as long as they followed certain social distancing measures that remain in place to mitigate spread of the respiratory virus.

+9 Louisiana to enter Phase I of coronavirus reopening, but 'It’s not mission accomplished' Louisiana will begin the first phase of reopening its economy Friday, nearly two months after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home orde…

Broome announced that city-parish buildings, including City Hall, won't reopen to the public until Wednesday.

"Visitors will be screened at the entryways and everyone will be required to wear masks," Broome said. "How we proceed as a community will determine our future success in the capitol region."

Broome was joined Friday morning by several members of her Business Roundtable Economic Recovery Working Group, which Bernhard co-chaired. That group has spent the past few weeks brainstorming strategies and best practices to help local industry and businesses bounce back in the COVID-19 economy.

Wearing a mask himself while speaking Friday, Bernhard stressed a "grand reopening" of the local economy won't happen if city-parish residents don't take responsibility for the part they can play in helping mitigate spread of the virus.

Bernhard, who employs approximately 30,000 people through his private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners, noted he has required all his employees to wear them.

"Put on a mask; it's permanent Mardi Gras," he said. "A mask protects not only you, but someone else. What does that mean? You have a chance to sit at LSU football in Tiger Stadium. You have a chance to have your job back."