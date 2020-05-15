Jim Bernhard.adv.jpg
Jim Bernhard, Chief Executive Officer of Bernhard Capital Partners, talks in his office in downtown Baton Rouge,Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Bernhard stepped down as CEO of The Shaw Group in the wake of that company's 2013 acquisition by CB&I. After that, Bernhard, Jeff Jenkins and a handful of other top executives from The Shaw Group founded BCP, a private equity firm that promised to invest in companies that operate in the energy services industry.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Prominent Baton Rouge businessman Jim Bernhard has one message to city-parish residents coming out of quarantine this weekend during the coronavirus pandemic: Wear a mask!

"Everyone sits here and asks 'What can I do? How can I make Baton Rouge safer?' If you wear this hot, sticky, inconvenient mask on your face," Bernhard said Friday morning during Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's press conference where she outlined reopening plans for the city-parish.

Friday marked the first day Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order was lifted and certain businesses and public agencies could reopen — as long as they followed certain social distancing measures that remain in place to mitigate spread of the respiratory virus. 

Broome announced that city-parish buildings, including City Hall, won't reopen to the public until Wednesday. 

"Visitors will be screened at the entryways and everyone will be required to wear masks," Broome said. "How we proceed as a community will determine our future success in the capitol region."  

Broome was joined Friday morning by several members of her Business Roundtable Economic Recovery Working Group, which Bernhard co-chaired. That group has spent the past few weeks brainstorming strategies and best practices to help local industry and businesses bounce back in the COVID-19 economy.

Wearing a mask himself while speaking Friday, Bernhard stressed a "grand reopening" of the local economy won't happen if city-parish residents don't take responsibility for the part they can play in helping mitigate spread of the virus.  

Bernhard, who employs approximately 30,000 people through his private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners, noted he has required all his employees to wear them. 

"Put on a mask; it's permanent Mardi Gras," he said. "A mask protects not only you, but someone else. What does that mean? You have a chance to sit at LSU football in Tiger Stadium. You have a chance to have your job back."

