The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Baton Rouge-area rose to 867 on Thursday, a nearly 30% spike from the day before as testing results from commercial labs begin to roll in statewide.

The region also saw its number of coronavirus-related deaths increase to 37, with three additional fatalities reported in East Baton Rouge, two in Ascension and one in Iberville.

Only 15% of ICU beds in the region are still available, with 391 out of 462 bed now occupied, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Baton Rouge General is working to convert its Mid City campus into an acute-care hospital and expects to add 34 ICU beds in the next few weeks.

More than half of the available ventilators in the Baton Rouge-area are now in-use, with 117 of 208 ventilators now hooked up to a patient.

Jared Hymowitz, director of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s Healthy City Initiative, said the relatively low levels of testing means that we still don't have an accurate grasp on the true number of people living with coronavirus in the region.

"Right now we don't believe there is a correlation between the number of positive tests reported and the number of positives case that actually exist in our community," he said.

Meanwhile, BREC said it is closing the Frenchtown Conservation Area to the public on weekends beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday after law enforcement was called to break up a crowd ignoring social distancing recommendations.

"We are trying to balance the need to offer trails and green spaces where people can engage in healthy activity and relieve the stress of the ongoing situation with COVID-19 while urging our visitors to keep a 6-feet distance between them and others,” said BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson.