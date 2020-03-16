The Louisiana Legislature is expected to vote Monday afternoon to suspend the Legislative session in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest in a series of dramatic measures taken by state leaders to slow a rising tide of cases in the state.
Lawmakers in the House and Senate planned to vote on a joint resolution to suspend the session, likely until either March 30th or 31st, multiple lawmakers said Monday.
The suspension was planned the same day new restrictions were implemented at the State Capitol to screen entrants’ temperatures and limit the amount of people in hearings, and as a statewide shutdown of K-12 public schools went into effect.
The timing reflected the rapidly-evolving nature of the pandemic, which Louisiana officials have labeled a crisis, especially for the hotspot of New Orleans. A long list of advocacy organizations and health officials had called on lawmakers to suspend the session Monday as lawmakers returned to Baton Rouge to continue conducting business.
“It’s hard to do the people’s business when this is such a big problem and concern,” said state Rep. Barry Ivey, a Central Republican. “If you’re going to just focus on essential bills, what does that look like?”
Lionel Rainey III, a special advisor to House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, confirmed the Louisiana House would take up the issue when it convened Monday afternoon.
When the Legislature convened a week ago, Louisiana still had not discovered a case of the coronavirus. As Gov. John Bel Edwards was preparing his state of the state address shortly after the Legislature gaveled into session, officials discovered the first case.
As of Monday morning, Louisiana had 114 cases across 10 parishes. Two people in the New Orleans area – a 53-year-old and a 58-year-old – had died from the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Edwards last week shuttered all K-12 public schools statewide for a month and banned gatherings of 250 people or more, staggering restrictions that indicated officials are concerned the spread of the virus could overwhelm health systems unless severe steps are taken to limit face-to-face interaction.
As lawmakers returned to the Capitol Monday, officials used a no-touch thermometer to take the temperature of entrants, granting a sticker to anyone whose temperature was under 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Signs plastered at entrances told anyone with a fever, cough or shortness of breath to "DO NOT ENTER."
Every other chair in committee rooms was blocked off with caution tape to limit close contact between attendees.
As committee hearings took place Monday morning, more than two dozen advocacy groups called on the Legislature to suspend the session for a month. Former Louisiana Health Secretary Rebekah Gee called on lawmakers to suspend the session and said continuing to have folks congregate in Baton Rouge "is sending mixed messages to the public."
State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, the chair of the state's Democratic Party, refused to attend the session and called on lawmakers to end their work temporarily.
"Tired of explaining to people who should be paying attention and looking out for the masses why we shouldn’t be convening on non urgent matters," Peterson tweeted. "Just sad they won’t follow the recommendations of the healthcare professionals."
The governor was set to join a call with Vice President Mike Pence Monday to be briefed on the coronavirus before convening his own emergency response team, the Unified Command Group. At 3:30 p.m., he will hold a press conference at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge to provide the latest update.
The Legislature is required by law to pass a state budget by the time the new fiscal year starts, on July 1. The session is scheduled to end June 1.