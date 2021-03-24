BR.govpresser.031921 0089 bf.jpg
As Interim Asst. Secretary Office of Public Health Dr. Joseph Kanter, right, watches, Gov. John Bel Edwards announces expanded eligibility for vaccine distribution while speaking during a media briefing on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 Thursday March 18, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Louisiana will receive more coronavirus vaccine doses than ever next week, according to a spokesperson for the governor.

Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards, shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Edwards is holding a 2:30 p.m. press conference to address the latest news on COVID vaccines and the ongoing response to the pandemic.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team had shared in a tweet Wednesday morning that 27 million vaccine doses will be distributed this week.

"That means that in just 62 days, we’ve more than tripled vaccine output -- going from 8.6 million doses to 27 million doses per week," the tweet read.

Edwards participated in an early phone call about the dose expansion, Stephens confirmed.

"This is very good news -- Louisiana will see more doses than ever next week," Stephens tweeted.

