Louisiana will receive more coronavirus vaccine doses than ever next week, according to a spokesperson for the governor.

Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards, shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Edwards is holding a 2:30 p.m. press conference to address the latest news on COVID vaccines and the ongoing response to the pandemic.

.@LouisianaGov participated in this call. This is very good news -- Louisiana will see more doses than ever next week.



The Governor and @JoeKanter will brief the media at 2:30 p.m. about COVID-19 in Louisiana and how we continue to move forward.



Stream: https://t.co/J4JPzDlctT https://t.co/rgCN5QWLlJ — Christina Stephens 😷 (@CEStephens) March 24, 2021

The White House COVID-19 Response Team had shared in a tweet Wednesday morning that 27 million vaccine doses will be distributed this week.

"That means that in just 62 days, we’ve more than tripled vaccine output -- going from 8.6 million doses to 27 million doses per week," the tweet read.

Louisiana COVID numbers: More than 1 million people receive vaccine More than 1 million people in Louisiana have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data released Monday by the Lou…

Edwards participated in an early phone call about the dose expansion, Stephens confirmed.

"This is very good news -- Louisiana will see more doses than ever next week," Stephens tweeted.

Watch the latest on the pandemic response in Louisiana at 2:30 p.m.

Can't see the module below? Click here.