When teachers and students return to school in Louisiana after the summer break, it will mostly be without masks, social distancing, quarantines or other restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.
After Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision in March to lift the public health emergency declaration that he’d first issued two years earlier, many schools took quick advantage of that decision to lift most of their remaining COVID restrictions.
That looks to continue in the 2022-23 school year, set to begin next month, though some districts plan some preventative measures like weekly testing for students and staff.
Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander said in a statement that the lifting of Edwards's emergency declaration allowed for “normal operations” and that the district “will continue that path as we anticipate opening 2022-23.”
Still, even districts that have already loosened or eliminated their COVID rules know the virus could have other plans for them.
“We will always hold the safety of students and staff as a high priority and appropriately respond to circumstances and events with that priority in mind,” Alexander said.
Watching the numbers
That caution is the product of past experience.
During summer 2020 and 2021 schools moved quickly to loosen previous COVID restrictions — only to later reinstate at least some protective measures thanks to fresh surges.
There are signs that history could repeat itself. After bottoming out in the spring, case counts have been inching upwards. At first, the rise was largely confined to the New Orleans area, but it has recently spread to the rest of the state as well.
David Slaughter, chief executive officer at Orion Laboratories in Baton Rouge, said he’s seen an uptick in positives in its COVID testing.
“We’ve gone from two or three percent positivity each week to this week when it’s like 8 or 9 percent,” Slaughter said.
Among school-age children, the number of cases is now as high as they were in mid-February.
More recently hospitalizations have risen as well, though, they are still relatively low compared to previous surges. And death rates have remained very low since Omicron subsided earlier this year.
Most restrictions lifted
The past two summers, facing down fierce resistance, Gov. Edwards ordered school students and staff to wear masks indoors. But since he ended his last masking order in late October, Edwards has shown no sign of reviving it.
For instance, he opted to keep masking optional throughout the Omicron outbreak when case counts broke records.
Quarantines, another flashpoint, are likely to become rarer and more short-lived this school year. In lifting his masking order last fall, Gov. Edwards compelled some districts to reinstate their quarantine rules, but that only applied to last school year.
Some school leaders have been eager to shorten or eliminate quarantines, along with associated contact tracing, as a way of keeping children in school.
Many children fell behind academically during the pandemic. Reading levels in the early grades in Louisiana fell significantly and have only partially recovered.
Nevertheless, Louisiana health officials have continued to recommend schools isolate students and staff who are sick with COVID or suspected of having the illness. And they recommend quarantining for at least five days those with whom they come into close contact, provided they wear a mask for a few days upon return to school.
Students who are vaccinated or who have been sick with the virus within the past 90 days are exempt.
The state departments of Health and Education are in the process of updating past COVID guidance and plan an informational session for school leaders on July 20. Some districts have been waiting on the state guidelines before finalizing their own rules for the fall.
Vaccinations will be of limited help in heading off quarantines since Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates of any state in the nation. Among school-aged children, aged 5 to 17, less than 30% are fully vaccinated. Among 5-11 year-olds, only 13% are fully vaccinated.
Orleans Parish is one of the only school districts in the state to mandate that school-age children be vaccinated.
Children six months to five years old were finally approved for vaccinations last month. As of Friday, only 208 in that age range had been vaccinated out of an estimated population in Louisiana of more than 300,000 children.
Tracking the virus
School-level data on COVID has been limited and is likely to be even more limited.
In early May, three weeks before school let out for the summer, the state suspended required weekly COVID reporting for schools, and it’s not clear when — or if — it will return. Many school districts had long quit reporting data to the state portal or would submit data long after the fact.
A few districts have maintained their own COVID data trackers.
East Baton Rouge Parish schools, for instance, last year released a weekly report showing the number of cases and quarantines by school, but did not distinguish between counts for students versus staff. Baton Rouge school officials say they plan to continue that report into the new school year.
The school district, the second-largest traditional district in Louisiana, also plans to continue COVID testing for students and staff. East Baton Rouge is one of several districts, along some private schools, in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette regions that last year began weekly COVID testing offered through Orion Laboratories, and they are on track to continue.
“Everyone said they’re still doing it,” Slaughter with Orion said.
The testing is part of a federally funded program known in Louisiana as Safer, Smarter Schools.
Slaughter said the returning districts see regular testing as a way of preventing the need for quarantines because cases are flagged early before they can spread widely. And it helps prevent teachers from getting sick, he said.
“Most of these schools don’t have a surplus of teachers right now, so if they lose a handful of them, it’s really chaotic,” Slaughter said.