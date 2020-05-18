An additional 13 East Baton Rouge residents died from coronavirus over the weekend, pushing the parish total to 234 deaths.
The parish coroner's office announced the latest deaths on its Facebook page Monday morning.
Coronavirus deaths in the parish appeared to be trending downward significantly last week with two or three reported each day. But the weekend numbers presented a small spike with six lives lost to the virus on Saturday alone.
The victims range in age from 52 to 95, seven women and six men, officials said.
All had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said.
Officials aren't releasing information about specific underlying health conditions because of medical privacy laws.