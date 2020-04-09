OK, we're all getting a little tired of staying home ALL the time. So go out — at least as far as your favorite restaurant's drive-thru or pick-up spot.

We know the curve won't flatten in the coronavirus battle if we don't follow orders, but we also know we can boost our area restaurants' business (and our spirits) by ordering from them.

Here are three suggestions for today's dinner:

DiGiulio Brothers

Sometimes not just any pizza will do, which has us thinking about DiGiulio Brothers' pizzas, which are made fresh to order. The restaurant's Everything Pizza alone has our mouth watering for its pepperoni, anchovies, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, green olives, zucchini, yellow squash and Italian sausage. You can order a 10-inch ($17.95) or a 14-inch ($20.95).

And if pizza isn't your thing (really?), DiGiulio Brothers' sandwich menu offers quite an interesting variety, including the meatball po-boy ($12.95), fried eggplant po-boy ($11.95) and Italian sausage po-boy ($11.95).

Call (225) 383-4203 between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. to pick up your takeout at the restaurant, 2903 Perkins Road. Or you can visit digiuliobros.com.

Goodwood Grill

Goodwood Grill, 8558 Goodwood Blvd., offers a daily special, and today's is Homemade Spaghetti and Meatballs for $8.99. The entree is served up with a side salad and garlic bread.

Not in a pasta kind of mood? That's OK. The restaurant's regular menu is packed with lots of great choices from burgers to a grilled chicken platter to fried catfish and fried shrimp platters.

Call (225) 927-7550 between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. to place your takeout order or visit goodwoodgrillbr.com.

Outback Steakhouse

Now here's some good news for Outback Steakhouse fans: Starting today, the restaurant is bringing back menu favorites Steak & Ribs and the Lobster Tail Dinner (sounds like Easter dinner to us). And if that isn't enough, you can also add a lobster tail to any entree on the menu for $9.99.

Place your takeout order by calling between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. at (225) 927-9488 for Outback's 2415 S. Acadian Thruway location and (225) 751-1011 to order from its 5280 Jones Creek Road location. You also can visit outback.com. Oh, and Outback also delivers for free.

