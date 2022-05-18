This spring, the Baton Rouge area came tantalizingly close to zero COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since the pandemic began.
Now, after reaching an all-time low in new cases, the numbers are starting to head in the opposite direction.
State Health Region 2, which includes the Baton Rouge area, is seeing an average of 47 cases per day. That's about three times the average in the week or so before Easter, though it's a fraction of the case counts during previous surges of the virus.
"We are definitely seeing an uptick in cases. The good news is that hospitalizations are still low in Louisiana. For nearly 2 months, we've had fewer than 100 people hospitalized with COVID," Christina Stephens, a spokeswoman for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said on Twitter Tuesday.
The number of deaths remains low, too. But deaths are no longer at zero, as they were in April and just before the Thanksgiving and Independence Day holidays last year.
Dr. Paulette Grey Riveria, Baton Rouge-area state regional medical director and administrator in the Louisiana Office of Public Health, said there is no definitive explanation for the rise in cases so far. She said it was too early to conclude that the region is bound for another surge this summer, as some experts have warned.
Riveria said a number of factors could be at play for this rise, including the virus's many variants, declining immunity, the lack of vaccinations and boosting, and a reduction in masking and other health mitigation measures.
"So if we have, you know, many people who are not fully up to date — you know, have gotten their primary series (of the vaccine), but not boosted — and we're seeing subvariants, and we're seeing less masking in combination with more fatigue from the pandemic and people just really ready to have a little more freedom and not be as constrained with distancing and masking, then to me that makes scientific sense as why we would see the increase," Riveria said.
Louisiana also remains well behind the national average for vaccinations, leaving more hosts in which the virus can spread. As cases had been slowing this spring, the rate of vaccinations also dropped to its lowest levels since the injections became available, according to state tallies.
Riveria said the data so far don't show that festivals or other gatherings have been major spreaders of the virus. But she said state testing data may not be picking up as many cases this time because of a combination of more at-home testing and less virulent omicron subvariants that aren't leading people to the hospital where their case would be recorded.
Two omicron subvariants are far and away the dominant strains in the state, sampling data show.
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge had just five patients hospitalized on Tuesday with COVID, though emergency room visits have picked up, officials said.
Ochsner Health officials said their system statewide has seen small increases in hospitalizations, but still have just 44 patients statewide, with a large share in the New Orleans area.
"The volumes have not been as high so far as what we had seen with prior surges. However, we do know that hospitalizations often lag behind community spread. We have very few patients hospitalized in Baton Rouge as of today," Ochsner officials said in a statement Tuesday.
New cases have risen more sharply in New Orleans than in Baton Rouge since that area's post-omicron lull in cases in late March and early April.
On Tuesday, New Orleans city officials urged residents to begin wearing masks again indoors but stopped short of a mandate.
Baton Rouge city officials referred questions about masking and other local virus mitigation steps to the state Department of Health, which has no plans at this time start implementing new mask mandates, officials said.
"We're strongly encouraging for people to really, really, really look closely and carefully at their own risk and the risk of their family members and their close contacts and to volunteer to put on a mask if they're in a crowded setting, particularly indoors, and even outdoors if they can't space, to wear a mask and to wear a high-quality mask," Riveria said.
Ochsner officials noted that, though hospitalization figures may be down, every COVID hospitalization is significant for the person in the bed. And the elderly and those with underlying health conditions remain most at risk.
They and Riveria urged people who haven't been vaccinated or boosted to do so.
"The time to get vaccinated and boosted is now," Ochsner officials said. "It takes about 14 days for your system to mount a response to that vaccine and protect you."
About 56% of the people in the Baton Rouge area health region, which excludes Livingston, Tangipahoa and some other parishes, have been fully vaccinated. That's about three percentage points better than the statewide figure but 10 points behind the national average.
At just less than 42%, Livingston Parish has had for months the lowest vaccination rate of any parish in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas.