Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome blasted recent large gatherings that violate coronavirus restrictions, saying they were putting lives at risk and warning that she would send law enforcement to investigate such events.

Broome wrote in a social media post on Saturday that several venues have been hosting large parties and gatherings in violation of Louisiana's current Phase 2 of coronavirus restrictions. She referenced an overnight party she learned about that morning.

"As Mayor-President, I'm disappointed any business would put the lives of their patrons, staff & community in such danger," Broome said.

Broome recently warned that, if residents don't "change course" and take COVID precautions more seriously, she may have no other choice but to revert to even more restrictive Phase 1 protocols.

Broome and officials from the city-parish’s medical community have urged businesses and residents to more consistently wear masks, practice social distancing and adhere to the state’s mandates to curb current infection and hospitalization rates.

Broome also reiterated in her post that law enforcement agencies will be alerted to such gatherings and underscored the seriousness of the new, more contagious "U.K. variant" recently confirmed in Louisiana.

"If you have attended a mass event, the responsible thing to do at this point is to isolate yourself and seek a COVID-19 test in five to seven days," Broome said.

A spokesperson for the mayor could not confirm which event or party had prompted the mayor's ire Saturday morning, but social media posts from the previous night showed large gatherings of people.

One video posted on Twitter late Friday night shows dozens of unmasked people packed together awaiting entrance into a club. “Baton Rouge tonight!” the user says.

The user, who identifies as a pharmacist who spent the last few weeks administering COVID-19 vaccines, said in their post they attempted to contact law enforcement to complain but was transferred several times before the call was disconnected.

BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said police police have been responding to complaints of large gatherings like the one shown in the video. Officers pass the information on to either the state fire marshal’s office or Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokesperson for EBRSO, echoed this statement as part of EBRSO's procedure for reported COVID-19 violations.