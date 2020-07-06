Amid a fight against surging coronavirus cases, the city of Baton Rouge -- with the help of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services -- will test up to 5,000 people per day starting Tuesday and ending July 18.
The following is a list of test sites and their hours of operation:
-- LSU: Alex Box Stadium parking lot (Gourrier Ave., Baton Rouge)
-- Southern University: FG Clark parking lot (801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge)
-- Cortana Mall (9701 Cortana Pl., Baton Rouge)
-- Lamar Dixon Expo Center (9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales)
-- Mobile testing site: Healing Place Church (19202 Highland Rd.) ... this location will operate Wednesday through July 18 (except on July 12)
The sites will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week.
Should you register before getting tested?
Registering before you arrive isn't required, though it's encouraged. You can register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
On-site registration will be taken, but it will take longer than arriving with your pre-registration complete. Those who arrive pre-registered will be escorted to the express line.
What should you bring when you arrive?
-- Your telephone number
-- Your email address
-- An ID is not required
How will you learn your results?
The city says the HHS sites are using the laboratory eTrueNorth to process testing. According to eTrueNorth, results show take between 3-5 days.
Test results will be provided by email. If someone tests positive, they will also be contacted by phone. There's no phone number to call for results.
Other key details about the testing initiative:
-- Testing is for open for any Louisiana resident age 5 and older Anyone younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
-- The testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. There'll be separate lines for those who have pre-registered and for those who must register on-site.
-- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. Those taking the test will be monitored by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly. The sample will be dropped into a container on the way out the drive-thru site.