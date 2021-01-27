4ece3952-4322-11eb-a9d0-00163ec2aa77
Buy Now

Kathy Megison, RN, administers the coronavirus vaccine to Dr. Ashley Mays as approximately 2,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine arrive for Baton Rouge team members, Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Woman's Hospital announced on Wednesday they will join The Baton Rouge Clinic to distribute coronavirus vaccinations.

The vaccination distribution model will follow the tiers the Louisiana Department of Health has outlined in recent weeks.

People planning to receive the vaccine through this partnership can schedule an appointment at The Baton Rouge Clinic Immunization Clinic at 7473 Perkins Road as long as supplies are available. They will have to use an online form and be a part of one of the LDH-approved tiers. Proof of eligibility will be required at the appointment. 

The scheduling form can be accessed at womans.org/vaccine, but officials cautioned that filling out the form does not guarantee an appointment. Rather, people who have completed their form will be added to a waitlist. They will receive a call to schedule their vaccine when supplies are available.

View comments