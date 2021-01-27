Woman's Hospital announced on Wednesday they will join The Baton Rouge Clinic to distribute coronavirus vaccinations.
The vaccination distribution model will follow the tiers the Louisiana Department of Health has outlined in recent weeks.
People planning to receive the vaccine through this partnership can schedule an appointment at The Baton Rouge Clinic Immunization Clinic at 7473 Perkins Road as long as supplies are available. They will have to use an online form and be a part of one of the LDH-approved tiers. Proof of eligibility will be required at the appointment.
The scheduling form can be accessed at womans.org/vaccine, but officials cautioned that filling out the form does not guarantee an appointment. Rather, people who have completed their form will be added to a waitlist. They will receive a call to schedule their vaccine when supplies are available.