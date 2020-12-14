The first shots of the vaccine for the COVID-19 in Baton Rouge are set to be given Tuesday afternoon.
Oschner Health will be the first hospital system in the city to receive its doses on Tuesday, according to Oschner spokesman Daryl Cetnar. The first batch will have 975 doses, and injections to hospital staff will begin that afternoon, Cetnar said.
Baton Rouge General is expected to receive its first shipment of the vaccine on Wednesday morning, and vaccinations will begin that same morning, Baton Rouge General spokeswoman Katie Johnston said.
Our Lady of the Lake will also receive its first shipment of 1,750 doses on Wednesday, spokesman Ryan Cross said. Injections are expected to begin that same day.
"We have a rollout plan in place, but it will go to our frontline team members ... everyone who is most at risk for COVID exposure," Cross said.
The first doses in Louisiana were given out Monday at Ochsner in New Orleans.